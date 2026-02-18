Seismic Launches Winter 2026 Release

Seismic, a sales enablement solutions provider, today launched its Winter 2026 Product Release, introducing new capabilities to help go-to-market (GTM) teams cut through growing operational complexity, bringing structure, guidance, and intelligence directly into the flow of work.

Key Winter 2026 Release highlights include the following:

"We've reached the tipping point where manual GTM processes can no longer keep pace with market velocity," said Krish Mantripragada, chief product officer of Seismic, in a statement. "With our new Aura AI-powered Agents and open interoperability, this release provides enablement teams with intelligence and automation to scale what's effective, guide sellers in their flow of work, and keep teams aligned as priorities change."