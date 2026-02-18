Seismic Launches Winter 2026 Release
Seismic, a sales enablement solutions provider, today launched its Winter 2026 Product Release, introducing new capabilities to help go-to-market (GTM) teams cut through growing operational complexity, bringing structure, guidance, and intelligence directly into the flow of work.
Key Winter 2026 Release highlights include the following:
- Page Builder Agent, which builds high-impact GTM pages. It uses existing content and templates to generate structured, interactive pages through simple conversational prompts and enables teams to roll out playbooks across global teams.
- Mutual Action Plans and Digital Sales Room updates that promote clearer alignment and accountability across every deal. Shared, living action plans align sellers, managers, and buyers on ownership, next steps, and timelines. Improved visibility into deal progress helps teams identify risk and keep momentum, and enhanced Digital Sales Rooms provide modern, website-like experiences that help sellers engage buyers.
- Model Context Protocol (MCP) support that expands interoperability and extensibility across the enterprise AI ecosystem. It enables secure interoperability between Seismic and external AI agents or copilots, improves extensibility by allowing new agents and copilots to connect as they emerge, and maintains enterprise-grade security, with Seismic permissions, governance, and compliance enforced across every connection.
- Enhancements to Presentation Agent that deliver in-flow support. Aura-powered insights provide real-time, contextual answers from Seismic's AI engine, while instant personalization capabilities generate on-brand slides within PowerPoint, fueled by live CRM data and verified enablement assets.
"We've reached the tipping point where manual GTM processes can no longer keep pace with market velocity," said Krish Mantripragada, chief product officer of Seismic, in a statement. "With our new Aura AI-powered Agents and open interoperability, this release provides enablement teams with intelligence and automation to scale what's effective, guide sellers in their flow of work, and keep teams aligned as priorities change."