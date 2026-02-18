Stravito Introduces Deep Research Agent

Stravito, providers of the Insights Intelligence Platform, has upgraded its artificial intelligence asistant with Deep Research Agent for delivering answers.

With new agentic capabilities, users ask strategic business questions and Stravito AI Assistant autonomously plans multi-step research, analyzes full reports in parallel, and iteratively quality checks its own work before presenting results. It works exclusively from trusted inputs, including primary and third-party research, ensuring every output is grounded in real business context and built on reliable, high-quality data rather than unverified information from across the web.

The result is synthesized, analyst-depth answers that are fully sourced, citation-backed, and verifiable. It enables deep, meaningful conversations on complex topics such as corporate strategy, competitive positioning, and growth levers.

"Many organizations routinely make major decisions without using the intelligence they already own. That's not a technology gap, it's an organizational one. The research exists; it's just trapped in files no one can find fast enough," said Thor Olof Philogène, founder and CEO of Stravito, in a statement. "We've spent years solving that. But we also recognized that AI alone doesn't fix this; AI that can't be verified risks becoming a source of wrong evidence. Deep Research Agent is built to close that gap: delivering answers with the depth, sourcing, and credibility that major commercial decisions require."

Stravito's new Deep Research Agent does the following: