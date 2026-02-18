Innovid Expands Social Ads Manager with Reddit Campaign Management

Innovid, providers of software for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising, has brought full Reddit ads management within its Social Ads Manager, enabling marketers to traffic creatives, set up campaigns, manage delivery, and measure and optimize performance for Reddit alongside major social platforms from a single, consolidated environment.

With this release, marketers can activate Reddit campaigns directly through Innovid alongside other social platforms.

"Reddit has become an increasingly important channel for marketers looking to engage highly intentional audiences," said Alicia Moses, vice president of partnerships at Innovid, in a statement. "By bringing Reddit fully into Innovid's Social Ads Manager, we're giving marketers a more powerful way to activate and optimize Reddit campaigns alongside the rest of their social investments, and without adding operational complexity."

The release builds on Innovid&'s existing Reddit reporting capabilities. It unifies creative trafficking, campaign setup, delivery, measurement, and optimization.