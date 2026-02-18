Amplitude Introduces Agentic AI Analytics

Amplitude has launched a series of artificial intelligence agents that continuously analyze product usage, identify what's working and what isn't, and recommend actions to take in real time.

"We're entering a new era of analytics, one where AI can monitor your product around the clock and free up your team to focus on improving the experience," said Spenser Skates, co-founder and CEO of Amplitude, in a statement. "Today, we're launching the first fully autonomous analytics agent. It's going to reinvent how product decisions get made."

As part of the launch, Amplitude announced a Global Agent, four specialized agents, and MCP updates that bring behavioral data to tools from Anthropic, OpenAI, Cursor, Figma, Lovable, Notion, and GitHub.

With Global Agent, teams can ask complex questions in plain language and get instant answers. The agent analyzes data, builds dashboards, investigates root causes, and explains what's driving changes across funnels, experiments, segments, and customer journeys. It then recommends what to do next and takes action directly in Amplitude.

The four specialized agents are focused on monitoring dashboards, reviewing user sessions, running experiments, and processing feedback. They include the following:

Dashboard Monitoring Agent, which detects meaningful metric changes within hours, investigates why they happened, and delivers insights and recommended actions via Slack or email.

Session Replay Agent, which reviews hundreds of user sessions continuously, spots hidden friction, quantifies revenue impact, and recommends specific fixes.

Web Experimentation Agent, which designs and launches experiments, analyzes results, and makes rollout or iteration decisions with a human in the loop.

AI Feedback Agent, which turns unstructured feedback from surveys and support tickets into actionable insights by mapping themes to actual user behavior.

Amplitude's AI agents have been purpose-built for behavioral analytics to understand context. They include the following:.