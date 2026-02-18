Becausal Launches Always-On Sales Lift Measurement

Becausal, a provider of causal artificial intelligence-based consumer packaged goods and retailer audience intelligence, today launched its Always-On Sales Lift Measurement Module, powered by ABCS Insights, an ad effectiveness analytics company.

This new module closes the gap between audience targeting and provable business outcomes. It enables CPG companies and their agencies to continuously measure incremental sales lift and campaign performance tied directly to Becausal-powered audiences. Incrementality isolates the true causal impact of media exposure rather than relying on correlation-based reporting, providing a clearer understanding of what actually drove sales.

ABCS Insights delivers full-funnel measurement across CPG categories, including incremental and total sales impact at the product, brand, retailer, and audience level. Through this newly formed partnership, marketers can clearly understand not only who they reached, but which audiences actually drove incremental business outcomes.

"By pairing transparent, product-level purchase data with ABCS Insights' rigorous incremental measurement, we're giving brands clarity on not just who they reached, but an understanding of the campaign levers that drove sales performance," said Chuck Ennis, chief commercial officer of Becausal, kin a statement. "We selected ABCS as our first CPG measurement partner to set a new benchmark for accountability so that marketers can invest with confidence." "Great audience strategy only matters if you can prove it drove real outcomes," said Andy Haversack, vice president of client partnerships and business development at ABCS Insights, in a statement. "By pairing Becausal's advanced audiences with our incremental sales measurement, brands can finally connect audience intent to business impact and ensure their campaigns are driving incremental impact in the age of the outcomes era."

ABCS Insights' sales effect measurement is available within the Becausal CPG Data Store the company's self-serve platform. ABCS Insights leverages its panel of 40 million households, including 23 million U.S. households, to measure sales lift for CPG across buyer segments and retail environments, while also quantifying competitive-share shifts, especially for challenger brands.

Within the Becausal platform, users can seamlessly activate audiences across leading platforms, including LiveRamp, The Trade Desk, Meta, and Google Ads.