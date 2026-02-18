ECI Software Solutions Launches Homebuilder Sales & Marketing Suite

ECI Software Solutions, a provider of business management software and services, has launched the Homebuilder Sales & Marketing Suite, a connected sales package that groups four tools: Lasso CRM, LotVue, Insearch, and AvidCX, into a cohesive suite to support sales and marketing teams throughout the homebuyer sales journey. It blends practical AI and connected workflows to unify leads, inventory, and follow-up to improve speed-to-lead and sales execution.

The software that makes up the Homebuilder Sales & Marketing Suite take a unified, data-connected approach. Practical AI capabilities to be added throughout 2026 help detect sentiment, prioritize leads, surface performance and homebuyer sentiment nsights, and reduce manual work.