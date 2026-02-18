ECI Software Solutions Launches Homebuilder Sales & Marketing Suite
ECI Software Solutions, a provider of business management software and services, has launched the Homebuilder Sales & Marketing Suite, a connected sales package that groups four tools: Lasso CRM, LotVue, Insearch, and AvidCX, into a cohesive suite to support sales and marketing teams throughout the homebuyer sales journey. It blends practical AI and connected workflows to unify leads, inventory, and follow-up to improve speed-to-lead and sales execution.
The software that makes up the Homebuilder Sales & Marketing Suite take a unified, data-connected approach. Practical AI capabilities to be added throughout 2026 help detect sentiment, prioritize leads, surface performance and homebuyer sentiment nsights, and reduce manual work.
"As buyer behavior continues to evolve, sales and marketing teams need systems that reflect how homes are actually sold; as opposed to idealized, linear funnels," said Scott Duman, president of residential home construction at ECI, in a statement. "The Homebuilder Sales & Marketing Suite is purpose-built to support real-world homebuilding sales workflows with real-time visibility into communities, lots, plans, and availability without requiring manual updates from sales teams. It equips online sales consultants and onsite reps with workflow-driven tools that support faster response times, structured follow-up, and clearer handoffs."