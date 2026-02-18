People.ai Brings Model Context Protocol (MCP) Integration

People.ai, providers of a data platform for sales teams, has integrated Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration to its SalesAI Platform, enabling revenue teams to access complete revenue intelligence, including both structured and unstructured data, directly within existing artificial intelligence workflows.

Through People.ai's Answer Platform, revenue teams can now connect AI agents like Anthropic's Claude, Microsoft Copilot, OpenAI's ChatGPT, and custom AI agents directly to People.ai's data layer, which combines structured CRM records with unstructured customer conversations, email exchanges, meeting dynamics, and engagement patterns.

People.ai's Answer Platform delivers unified intelligence by automatically collecting all revenue activity, including emails, meetings, chats, LinkedIn interactions, and call transcripts, as well as structured data such as opportunity stages, close date, and account values. Patented matching technology associates this unstructured data with structured CRM records across accounts, opportunities, contacts, and leads, while natural language processing-powered filtering removes sensitive content and preserves business context. The platform continuously enriches structured contact records with buying power, persona data, and historical win rates, enabling AI agents to evaluate both who's in the deal and what they're actually saying for complete analysis.