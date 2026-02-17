OptifiNow Integrates with InGenius
OptifiNow, providers of a CRM platform for wholesale mortgage lenders, has integrated with InGenius, a provider of mortgage origination intelligence to bring up-to-date mortgage broker and loan officer data directly into the OptifiNow CRM, enabling wholesale lenders to identify, target, and engage their ideal customer profiles.
Through the OptifiNow-InGenius integration, wholesale lenders gain access to comprehensive data on every NMLS-licensed mortgage broker and loan originator so they can align their sales and marketing strategies with real-world production trends. The integration enables seamless importing of InGenius data directly into the OptifiNow CRM. OptifiNow's data-matching process automatically identifies mortgage brokers and loan officers who already exist within lenders' databases. Mortgage transaction data, along with verified email addresses and phone numbers, is automatically imported.
"InGenius provides the accuracy and depth of data wholesale lenders need to compete in today's market," said John McGee, president of OptifiNow, in a statement. "By integrating that data directly into OptifiNow, we’re helping our clients identify the right brokers, eliminate guesswork, and execute smarter sales and marketing strategies that drive growth."
"Our mission at InGenius is to provide the most complete and current picture of mortgage origination activity in the industry," said Jeff Walton, CEO of InGenius, in a statement. "By integrating our continuously updated data with OptifiNow's CRM platform, wholesale lenders can not only build smarter sales and marketing strategies, but confidently execute on them knowing their data reflects what's happening in the market right now."
