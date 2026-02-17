OptifiNow Integrates with InGenius

OptifiNow, providers of a CRM platform for wholesale mortgage lenders, has integrated with InGenius, a provider of mortgage origination intelligence to bring up-to-date mortgage broker and loan officer data directly into the OptifiNow CRM, enabling wholesale lenders to identify, target, and engage their ideal customer profiles.

Through the OptifiNow-InGenius integration, wholesale lenders gain access to comprehensive data on every NMLS-licensed mortgage broker and loan originator so they can align their sales and marketing strategies with real-world production trends. The integration enables seamless importing of InGenius data directly into the OptifiNow CRM. OptifiNow's data-matching process automatically identifies mortgage brokers and loan officers who already exist within lenders' databases. Mortgage transaction data, along with verified email addresses and phone numbers, is automatically imported.