Copley Debuts AI Marketing Agent

Copley, an AI-native marketing agent provider, today launched an always-on performance marketing agent that continuously connects competitor, business, and advertising signals to create winning ads at scale.

Copley delivers actionable recommendations and ready-to-launch ads directly in Slack and on-platform, allowing marketers to act in real time. Alongside the launch, Copley is introducing its AI Creative Report, free for a limited time, to give marketers a comprehensive view of their ads to help understand the unique traits that are behind their winning ads.

Copley's unified platform understands campaign performance, explains why ads succeed or fail, and generates next winning ads.

"The biggest constraint in performance marketing isn't ideas or budget; it's speed," said David Henriquez, CEO and co-founder of Copley, in a statement. "Teams are overwhelmed by data, but lack direction as algorithms shift. Copley applies data science to creative production so teams know what's working and get winning ad variations delivered instantly."

Copley includes the following three core capabilities:

Real-time signal intelligence -- Copley constantly monitors campaign metrics, inventory levels, demand patterns, and competitive movements to identify when conditions change and action is needed.

Performance-connected creative direction -- Through the Copley Graph, the agent analyzes why specific ads perform by connecting outcomes to creative traits, visual patterns, messaging angles, and audience signals.

Always-on execution supportt -- Copley proactively prepares new ads as opportunities arise with clear context on why they're recommended. Teams maintain full control over what launches.