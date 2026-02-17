Topol Launches Lettr Transactional Email Tool

Topol.io, maker of an embeddable email editor plugin, has launched Lettr, a transactional email platform that integrates into Laravel with a single command and which includes Topol's visual editor.

Built on the infrastructure of Topol's sister company, Ecomail, Lettr supports first-party domain controls for tracking and hosted assets, as well as content-editing workflows. The resulting platform enables development teams to set email sending logic once and product and marketing teams to take full ownership of evolving email content.

With Lettr, development teams can use their own domains for sending, tracking, inbound replies, and asset storage, which helps keep emails on-brand and allows more in-house control over email deliverability.

Lettr offers dedicated IP pools and custom rate limits for high-volume enterprise senders that need even more control over their setup.

For marketers and product owners, Lettr enables full control over templates, drafts, publishing, and version control via Topol, a drag-and-drop email editor. Developers can implement trigger conditions once and then let non-developer teams modify the email content.

The Laravel-native Lettr platform is focused purely on transactional email and does not offer bulk sending capability or contact list imports.

"We kept Lettr transactional-only because mixing marketing and transactional workflows usually creates complexity where teams least want it," said Jakub Gause, head of development at Lettr and Topol, in a statement. "We're also focusing on Laravel first because it's one of the most popular frameworks for shipping SaaS products quickly. We'll expand to other ecosystems over time."

For Laravel teams already sending transactional email, Lettr can be integrated into Laravel with a one-command setup. Teams can switch providers with minimal changes, keep their existing templates (including HTML output generated by React Email), and move template edits into Lettr’s versioned workflow. Other notable features for developers include event webhooks for accepted, delivered, delayed, bounced, opened, clicked, and spam events, 90-day API logs for troubleshooting, and optional type-safe mail objects.

Notable features for marketers include a template library for common transactional emails, multilingual template management, dynamic placeholders, and a full lifecycle analytics suite. Another important feature is synced sections, which allows teams to update a master section once and automatically apply changes to all templates where that section is used.