Aurasell Launches Go-To-Market Operating System

Aurasell today launched its Go-To-Market Operating System (GTM OS) to help companies run intelligent, automated workflows on top of any common CRM already in place. GTM OS brings artificial intelligence-native execution, shared context, and workflow automation to Salesforce, HubSpot, and other CRM environments.

"For most companies, the problem with implementing AI isn't a lack of ambition. It's the risk," said Jason Eubanks, co-founder of Aurasell, in a statement. "Replacing a CRM can be a career-defining decision for some leaders. Aurasell removes the risk entirely by providing an architectural choice with no CRM replacement required. No political fallout. Just deliver on the promise of AI for GTM teams."

Key capabilities of Aurasell GTM OS include the following:

Intelligent workflow automation for research, enrichment, qualification, outreach, and record updates across the GTM cycle.

Tool consolidation that replaces dozens of GTM point solutions with one AI-native workflow layer.

Unified context layer that activates data trapped in legacy architectures for context-rich AI execution across internal and external signals.

Enterprise-grade flexibility across the most complex CRM instances and custom deployments.

By unifying signals across internal and external sources, including voice calls, meetings, messages, email, web activity, and customer engagement, Aurasell creates a continuously improving intelligence layer that powers automation end-to-end. Operators gain instant visibility, prioritized actions, and automated execution without building data templates, managing brittle integrations, or multiple workflows across niche products and data silos.