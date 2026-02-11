Housecall Pro Integrates with Yelp
Housecall Pro, a provider of software for home service professionals, has integrated with Yelp to enable leads from Yelp's high-intent users to flow directly into Housecall Pro's Job Inbox.
Pros can now view and respond to Yelp "Request a Quote" leads directly within Housecall Pro, alongside those from Google, Thumbtack, and other sources. Contact info syncs automatically, conversations stay centralized, and lead statuses are updated in real time.
"At Housecall Pro, we believe technology should empower, not complicate," said Roland Ligtenberg, company co-founder and senior vice president of business development, in a statement "This integration with Yelp brings high-intent leads straight into our Pros' daily workflows. It's another step forward in our mission to give every service professional the tools they need to grow faster, serve better, and build lasting success."
"Speed and efficiency are critical for home service professionals competing in today's market," said Chad Richard, senior vice president of business and corporate development at Yelp, in a statement. "By integrating with Housecall Pro, we're making it easier than ever for businesses to communicate directly with Yelp's highly engaged consumers who are seeking a service they provide, ensuring these high-intent leads flow seamlessly into a unified workflow. This enables businesses to respond rapidly, helping them maximize conversion from their Yelp presence."