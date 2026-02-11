Housecall Pro Integrates with Yelp

Housecall Pro, a provider of software for home service professionals, has integrated with Yelp to enable leads from Yelp's high-intent users to flow directly into Housecall Pro's Job Inbox.

Pros can now view and respond to Yelp "Request a Quote" leads directly within Housecall Pro, alongside those from Google, Thumbtack, and other sources. Contact info syncs automatically, conversations stay centralized, and lead statuses are updated in real time.