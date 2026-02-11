Validity Launches Engage

Validity, a provider of marketing success and customer data intelligence solutions, today launched Validity Engage to help marketing teams launch engaging email campaigns.

Engage is comprised of the following four specialized agents:

Ignite Agent, the foundational agent that automatically flags and fixes rendering, code, and compliance risks pre-send.

Guardian Agent, which monitors subscriber experience and deliverability.

Expression Agent, which generates on-brand copy and variants for subject lines, body, and calls to action.

Insight Agent, which shows how senders stack up against competitors and surfaces missed revenue opportunities.

Engage is trained on Validity's data network, which processes more than 2.5 billion data points every day.

"We have spent years building the largest and most trusted data network in marketing," said Mark Briggs, founder, chairman, and CEO of Validity, in a statement. "Engage is how we put that intelligence to work to help marketers see what's coming, act fast, and deliver better campaigns with far less friction. The platform surfaces revenue opportunities, optimizes content, and automatically corrects issues across every email a company sends." "Agentic AI is only as accurate as the data and tools behind it, and we've built an AI engine powered by the richest, most reliable dataset in email,"said Matt Gore, chief technology officer at Validity, in a statement. "With Engage, we transform our data...into practical, always-on assistance across the entire campaign lifecycle."

Alongside the launch of Engage, Validity expanded deliverability capabilities within the Litmus platform to give email marketers clearer visibility into campaign performance. Litmus users can now view aggregated inbox, spam, and tab placement data across recent campaigns, understand where individual emails landed, and identify underperforming sends.