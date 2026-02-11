Shirofune Integrates with Reddit Ads

Shirofune, a digital advertising automation management platform provider, has added Reddit Ads to its growing roster of supported channels. This integration allows companies to plan, manage, and optimize Reddit campaigns within the same unified Shirofune interface they use for search, social, and e-commerce media.

"Reddit has become a critical channel for U.S. marketers who want to reach passionate communities and niche interest groups, but it can be time-consuming to manage alongside all the other platforms," said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, founder and CEO of Shirofune, in a statement. "By integrating Reddit Ads into Shirofune, we're giving advertisers a way to plug this unique environment into their broader media strategy by using the same automation, optimization, and reporting they already rely on for other channels."

With the Reddit Ads integration, Shirofune users can do the following:

Centralize Reddit campaign management from the same dashboard used for other platforms.

Use Shirofune's automation engine to allocate budgets and adjust bids based on performance.

Align Reddit campaigns to top-, mid-, and bottom-of-funnel objectives and apply differentiated targets that balance exploration, consideration, and conversion.

Combine Reddit data with other platforms to understand the role of Reddit in overall performance, identify incremental contribution, and make faster, data-driven decisions.