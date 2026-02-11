Wiland Launches RetailSignals

Wiland, a provider of predictive audience intelligence, has launched RetailSignals to help retailers turn real-world consumer spending behavior into actionable, predictive insights.

Built on a cooperative consumer spend databases, RetailSignals transforms real-world purchase behavior into forward-looking intelligence that helps retailers anticipate what customers will do next.

RetailSignals enables retailers to do the following:

Find high-propensity shoppers by identifying consumers most likely to purchase based on verified transaction behavior.

Keep valuable customers by understanding brand and category preferences that inform loyalty, personalization, and retention strategies.

Grow revenue by predicting future spend, expanding share of wallet, and activating insights across media, CRM, and owned channels.

"Retailers don't win by having the most data. They win by knowing what to do with it," said Mike Gingell, CEO of Wiland, in a statement. "RetailSignals helps retailers find the right customers, keep them engaged, and grow revenue by using predictive analytics to understand what shoppers are likely to do next."

RetailSignals supports a wide range of retail use cases, including customer acquisition, loyalty and retention, competitive conquesting, assortment planning, and performance-driven media activation. The solution integrates into most marketing and analytics workflows.