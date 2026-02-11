Vonage and C3 AI Partner on Field Services Solution

Vonage partnered with C3 AI, an artificial intelligence application software provider, to launch C3 AI Field Services, a module of the C3 AI Asset Performance Suite, integrated with Vonage APIs. The AI-first module combines C3 AI's Enterprise AI capabilities with Vonage's Communications APIs (Voice and Video) and Network APIs (Quality on Demand and Verify), for mobile field operations.

This collaboration builds on a broader network-powered solutions offering from Vonage where application-aware networking, including advanced connectivity capabilities such as Quality on Demand (QoD), can be applied to support critical field workflows.

The new C3 AI Field Services module, with Vonage APIs, equips technicians with specialized mobile-first AI agents that provide real-time insights, step-by-step guidance, and seamless access to AI and human remote experts via voice and video.

"The future of work in mission-critical operations will be defined by intelligence embedded at the point of execution," said Nikhil Krishnan, chief technology officer for data science at C3 AI, in a statement. "With Vonage, we're extending our enterprise applications to support field technicians and engineers, helping organizations accelerate resolution, improve safety, and deliver consistent service at scale."

The C3 AI Field Services module coordinates multiple AI agents and specialized machine-learning models to handle complex tasks across a diverse set of data sources by retrieving data, performing reasoning, and generating natural language summaries. These capabilities bring intelligent assistance directly into daily workflows.

Other elements of the jouint solution include the following:

Secure and seamless login via the Vonage Verify API that provides trusted and frictionless network-based verification.

Live field-grade AI assistance to troubleshoot issues through a voice-based chat interface featuring noise cancellation, leveraging Vonage Voice APIs.

Remote video assistance to collaborate live with a remote expert via a video call enabled by Vonage's Video and Quality on Demand APIs.

Knowledge management and video archival with Vonage's Quality on Demand API.