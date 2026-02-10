Vida Expands AI Agent Operating System

Vida, providers of an artificial intelligence phone agent operating system, has expanded its platform to streamline AI deployment, increase operational insight, and provide centralized control at scale.

The latest Vida release enables users to deploy and manage omnichannel AI agents through a secure, telecom-native AI agent platform. AI phone agent OS helps companies build, deploy, and scale AI agent workforces with complete control and visibility across voice, text, email and chat. With Vida's low-code OS, teams can leverage its visual interface, plain-language customization, and prebuilt agent templates to configure production-ready agents for tasks such as CRM hygiene, customer communications, and other complex workflows.

"Organizations need more than isolated AI tools; they need a platform that transforms operations end to end," said Lyle Pratt, CEO and co-founder of Vida, in a statement. "Delivering a single demo is easy, but orchestrating millions of interactions requires a true operating system. We expanded Vida to provide the operational backbone, integrations and control enterprises need to streamline processes, retire legacy technologies and realize tangible what we refer to as return on AI."

Key features of Vida's AI Agent OS include the following:

Advanced usage;tracking and flexible metrics that allow users to monitor, manage, and control AI activity across entire customer portfolios.

Enterprise observability, unified omnichannel metrics, and detailed analytics across voice, SMS, email and chat, giving teams full visibility into performance, latency, and agent behavior, with built-in logging and role-based access controls for operational oversight.

Client monetization control with real-time visibility into usage, inbound and outbound messages, call durations, and overall interaction volumes.

Developer extensibility, built on open standards that make it model context protocol (MCP)-ready.

An expanded developer API alongside proprietary middleware, allowing teams to extend agent capabilities and integrate with existing CRMs, data sources, and enterprise systems.

LLM-agnostic architecture that allows teams to evaluate and adopt the latest LLMs as they become available.

Enterprise security and compliance, with support for SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA standards, and enhanced telecom and regulatory controls to deliver enterprise-grade security, privacy, and operational trust.