Genesys Unveils Agentic Virtual Agent Powered by LAMs

Genesys, a customer experience orchestration company, today launched an agentic virtual agent built with large action models (LAMs), enabling autonomous, end-to-end resolution of customer requests.

The new Genesys Cloud Agentic Virtual Agent understands customer goals, determines the next steps, and executes complex actions across front- and back-office systems and teams.

Genesys Cloud Agentic Virtual Agent pairs LAMs with enterprise-grade orchestration and governance to enable autonomous resolution at scale.

Serving as the central orchestration layer for autonomous customer work, these smarter virtual agents can progress workflows across CRM, billing, service operations and other enterprise systems while adapting as conditions change. Embedded guardrails, unified data and transparent decision paths help ensure every action remains explainable, policy-aligned and predictable.

These capabilities are strengthened through the recent partnership between Genesys and Scaled Cognition. The Genesys Cloud platform now uses the Scaled Cognition APT-1 LAM, for deterministic, action-grounded execution. This enables autonomous AI that can act across enterprise operations, allowing businesses to carry requests through to resolution.

"Autonomy in customer experience only works when it's built on trust, transparency, and control," said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer at Genesys, in a statement. "With our LAM-powered Agentic Virtual Agent, we're enabling AI to reason, plan and safely take action across systems. This gives organizations a responsible way to move beyond conversations and deliver consistent outcomes customers can rely on."

Genesys Cloud Agentic Virtual Agent extends the platform's governance-first approach with action-level explainability, auditability and continuous learning. Through Genesys Cloud AI Studio, organizations can design, configure and govern Agentic Virtual Agents by defining guardrails, permissions, and behaviors aligned to their policies and requirements. This provides explainability into how decisions are made and executed.

Genesys plans to expand Genesys Cloud Agentic Virtual Agent through native support for open standards such as agent-to-agent (A2A) and model context protocol (MCP), enabling secure collaboration with other AI agents and enterprise systems. This will allow organizations to orchestrate multistep, cross-system customer outcomes, maintaining shared context across interactions while applying centralized governance, policy enforcement, and control.