Intuit Mailchimp Adds Advanced, Data-Driven Capabilities

Intuit today introduced Mailchimp product innovations that help unlock profitable growth for ecommerce businesses, enabling merchants to connect their data and activate omnichannel campaigns. Intuit Mailchimp now combines unified data with automation across email and messaging.

"Ecommerce marketers are under pressure to show every campaign's impact on revenue," said Diana Williams, vice president of product at Intuit Mailchimp, in a statement. "With this release, Mailchimp customers will reap the benefits of 26 percent more ecommerce triggers, bringing advanced data, automation, and analytics into a single platform helping businesses execute quickly, run sophisticated campaigns, and see exactly how their marketing drives ROI."

The newly-introduced capabilities include the following:

Building on the enhanced Shopify integration, Mailchimp's Site Tracking Pixel and new connections to reviews platforms like Yotpo and Judge.me pull consented ecommerce and sentiment data into one place. Marketers can build smarter segments (such as high-value buyers, at-risk customers, or shoppers likely to purchase next) and power advanced automations without stitching together multiple tools.

Expanded SMS coverage across Europe, SMS instant opt-in via popups, and unique discount codes in SMS automations and forms for consent collection and tracking which campaigns drive orders.

Enhanced transactional messaging through a unified API that lets developers trigger critical notifications while marketers manage on-brand content in Mailchimp.

A revamped omnichannel marketing dashboard that unifies email, SMS, automation performance, and ecommerce events in a single view. Marketers can see which messages and journeys are generating revenue, where customers are dropping off, and how to optimize spend across channels.

Migration tools and ecommerce-specific support for customers moving to Mailchimp to bring over contacts, segments, templates, and key flows.

Predictive analytics to spot high-value and at-risk customers.

AI-powered tools to build on-brand content and reusable templates.

ChatGPT integration to help create, refine, and launch data-backed omnichannel campaigns across email, SMS, and automations.