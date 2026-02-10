iSpot Launches Sage for Marketing Intelligence
iSpot, a cross-platform TV ad measurement and attribution company, today launched iSpot SAGE, an agentic artificial intelligence-powered platform that leverages independent measurement to unlock new insights, accelerate workflows, drive better consumer connections and assure advertising effectiveness.
iSpot SAGE instantly transforms big data from every frame of advertising campaigns, persistent survey-based consumer testing, and audience and outcome measurement across the broader ad ecosystem into actionable insights. SAGE will offer a holistic view of the marketplace, spanning 185 TV networks, 500 publishers, and data from tens of thousands of brands.
"iSpot is the leader in real-time video ad analytics across creative, audience, and outcomes," said Sean Muller, CEO and founder of iSpot, in a statement. "Now we are putting our massive proprietary intelligence to work in AI models that the industry can trust, and with our continued mission to modernize the TV marketplace with insights that are fast, accurate and actionable."
The first wave of product availability is focused on helping marketers forge connections between creative elements, consumer perceptions, and industry intelligence.
iSpot SAGE offers a suite of specialized tools that transform data pulls and analyses into production deliverables and actionable insight. It includes the following:
- Expert Agents for Performance and Strategy: iSpot SAGE for Creative deploys two key agents: the Creative Insights Analyst for diagnosing performance and the Creative Planning Assistant for generating strategic recommendations to provide expert analysis and insights in real time.
- Workflow Automation: Users can generate data-driven creative briefs, script outlines, and storyboard directions.
- Competitive Intelligence to unlock multi-brand analysis, enabling marketers to run direct, in-depth comparisons against competitor ads and themes.
- Deep Creative Insights: With AI-powered, frame-by-frame analysis, including storyline and transcript generation, combined with direct feedback from persistent consumer surveys, iSpot SAGE categorizes ads into themes and super-themes, then scores those themes against key metrics such as likability, attention, and purchase intent. By tagging storylines, characters, settings and product details, SAGE can link specific creative elements to performance.
- Granular Performance Metrics: Marketers gain full access to ad-level Ace Scores (Likability, Attention, Watchability) and Purchase Intent metrics tied directly to specific creative themes within the ads.
- Precision & Scale: iSpot SAGE supports advanced audience slicing, allowing users to filter results by specific demographics and high-value "Intender" segments (consumers planning to buy).