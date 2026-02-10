iSpot Launches Sage for Marketing Intelligence

iSpot, a cross-platform TV ad measurement and attribution company, today launched iSpot SAGE, an agentic artificial intelligence-powered platform that leverages independent measurement to unlock new insights, accelerate workflows, drive better consumer connections and assure advertising effectiveness.

iSpot SAGE instantly transforms big data from every frame of advertising campaigns, persistent survey-based consumer testing, and audience and outcome measurement across the broader ad ecosystem into actionable insights. SAGE will offer a holistic view of the marketplace, spanning 185 TV networks, 500 publishers, and data from tens of thousands of brands.

"iSpot is the leader in real-time video ad analytics across creative, audience, and outcomes," said Sean Muller, CEO and founder of iSpot, in a statement. "Now we are putting our massive proprietary intelligence to work in AI models that the industry can trust, and with our continued mission to modernize the TV marketplace with insights that are fast, accurate and actionable."

The first wave of product availability is focused on helping marketers forge connections between creative elements, consumer perceptions, and industry intelligence.

iSpot SAGE offers a suite of specialized tools that transform data pulls and analyses into production deliverables and actionable insight. It includes the following: