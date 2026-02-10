Oracle Launches 16 AI Agents for Marketing, Sales, and Service

Oracle today introduced role-based artificial intelligence agents within Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to help organizations deliver intelligent customer experiences (CX) at scale.

Built using Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, the new AI agents are embedded within marketing, sales, and service processes to help CX leaders drive productivity gains and enhance business performance by analyzing unified data, automating processes, and delivering predictive insights.

"Organizations are transforming slow, reactive sales, marketing, and service processes into proactive and intelligent workflows that deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale and drive revenue growth," said Chris Leone, executive vice president of applications development at Oracle, in a statement. "The new AI agents in Oracle Fusion Applications help organizations grow customer relationships and lifetime value by delivering customer experiences that are driven by unified data from across multiple business processes."

Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle AI agents are prebuilt and natively integrated within Oracle Fusion Applications. The new AI agents within Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX), part of Oracle Fusion Applications, include the following:

Marketing:

Program Planning Agent, which hHelps marketers plan, launch, and optimize cross-sell and up-sell programs. This agent defines the goals, audience, and core narratives for campaigns.

Program Brief Agent, which helps marketers bring clarity and alignment across product, marketing, and sales teams for campaign execution. This agent automates campaign planning alignment by generating summaries of campaign objectives, target audiences, key messages, content requirements, and recommended tactics.

Program Orchestration Agent, which helps marketers streamline the integration of campaign narratives and tactics into marketing materials. This agent analyzes program briefs and translates theminto actionable tactics and tangible assets.

Buying Group Agent, which helps marketers target buying groups. This agent creates buying group segments and provides recommendations about who to target and why, while identifying the accounts that are most likely to buy.

Customer Insights Agent, which helps marketers gain a deeper understanding of customers. This agent analyzes account data to ensure each engagement is grounded in real signals, such as billing status, renewal timing, and service interactions.

Audience Analysis Agent, which helps marketers focus resources on high-potential opportunities and maximize return on investment. This agent recommends optimal investment strategies and automates audience segmentation by evaluating persona coverage, engagement levels, and buying stage analysis.

Copywriting Agent, which helps marketers streamline campaign execution, shortening campaign timelines, and ensuring message consistency. This agent helps automate content creation and drafts copy for emails, landing pages, and web assets that adhere to brand guidelines and marketing goals.

Image Picker Agent, which helps marketers improve asset selection and ensure alignment with brand and campaign objectives. This agent recommends the most suitable images for campaigns based on pre-approved assets, tactic objectives, and design standards.

Sales:

Contact Insights Agent, which helps sellers prioritize outreach and build stronger relationships. This agent helps simplify research and planning by providing actionable insights on contacts, their connections, and their importance within accounts.

Quote Generation Agent, which helps sellers assemble quotes. This agent analyzes inputs, such as emails, drawings, or other specified requirements, selects product models or configurations, and captures customer details using pricing templates.

Renewal Agent, which helps sellers be more proactive with renewals. This agent monitors and analyzes contract health and margin risk, provides alerts and recommendations, and develops renewal briefs that include usage trends, profitability insights, product dependencies, and upsell recommendations.

My Territory Agent, which helps sellers review risks and expansion opportunities in their territories. This agent spotlights potential risks, expansion opportunities, and performance anomalies across accounts and summarizes what changed since the last time the seller checked in.

Service: