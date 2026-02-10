Qlik Releases Agentic Analytics and MCP Server

Qlik, a data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence provider, today released its agentic experience in Qlik Cloud, delivered through Qlik Answers as the unified conversational interface. Qlik also released the Qlik Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, enabling third-party assistants ilike Anthropic Claude to securely access Qlik's analytical and data products.

Qlik's agentic experience pairs AI reasoning with context-preserving engine calculations, governed data, and transparent responses suitable for real decision workflows. In Qlik Cloud, the agentic experience adds the following four core capabilities:

Qlik Answers, which engages an agentic framework to deliver analytical insights powered by the Qlik Analytics Engine and grounded answers from curated documents, including citations and explanations of reasoning.

Discovery Agent, which continuously monitors key measures and surfaces meaningful anomalies and shifts.

Data Products for Analytics, which provide curated, governed datasets with stewardship and quality signals as a foundation for analysis and reasoning.

The Qlik MCP server, which exposes Qlik at the engine, tool, and agent levels, allowing third-party assistants such as Anthropic Claude to securely generate insights and work with governed data through Qlik's APIs.