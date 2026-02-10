IntelePeer Introduces SmartAgent Collections

IntelePeer has introduced SmartAgent Collections, an automated agentic artificial intelligence-powered revenue recovery solution for dental and healthcare providers

SmartAgent Collections makes collections easier via AI-driven multichannel payment outreach (voice, SMS, chat), 24-7 self-service payment capabilities, and support across multi-location organizations, multiple providers, and complex billing environments.

Key features of SmartAgent Collections include the following:

"SmartAgent Collections represent a major leap forward in how organizations approach revenue recovery," said Brandon Nott, chief product officer at IntelePeer, in a statement. "For years, our customers have been forced to choose between high-cost collection agencies and time-consuming, in-house outreach. With SmartAgent Collections, they finally have a viable third option that delivers dramatically better results, operates with empathy, and imposes no additional burden on staff. As part of our expanding suite of agentic AI automation solutions for healthcare, SmartAgent Collections empowers customers with real, measurable value from day one."