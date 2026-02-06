AirOps Integrates with Claude

AirOps has made its Content Engineering platform for artificial intelligence search available directly within Claude, Anthropic's AI assistant. The new integration allows marketing teams to access their full AirOps data set, including AI search visibility, competitive citation gaps, and content performance metrics, directly inside Claude.

Through the Claude connector, users can explore and visualize AI search performance through natural-language, generate reports with charts and narrative, identify competitive gaps, and create execution-ready content strategies that sync directly back to AirOps. The integration is powered by Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Claude Apps ensuring secure, permissioned access to live AirOps data.