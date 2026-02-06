AirOps Integrates with Claude
AirOps has made its Content Engineering platform for artificial intelligence search available directly within Claude, Anthropic's AI assistant. The new integration allows marketing teams to access their full AirOps data set, including AI search visibility, competitive citation gaps, and content performance metrics, directly inside Claude.
Through the Claude connector, users can explore and visualize AI search performance through natural-language, generate reports with charts and narrative, identify competitive gaps, and create execution-ready content strategies that sync directly back to AirOps. The integration is powered by Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Claude Apps ensuring secure, permissioned access to live AirOps data.
"Marketing teams are increasingly getting leverage from Claude, accelerated by releases like Claude Cowork, but are limited by access to the right data and views," said Alex Halliday, CEO of AirOps, in a statement. "AirOps is fixing this. If you're serious about driving organic growth with content, you should have the full picture of SEO and AI visibility available directly in your assistant, not in a separate tab."