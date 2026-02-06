Canva Integrates with ChatGPT
Canva has brought brand intelligence directly into OpenAI's ChatGPT, enabling users to create designs, from client-ready pitch decks to social posts and posters, completely tied to their Canva Brand Kit.
The update to the Canva app in ChatGPT follows a previous debut in Anthropic's Claude.
Once users set up a Brand Kit in Canva, they can access the following new features :
- Brand-Native Creation: Describe what you need in plain language, and ChatGPT and Claude will generate designs with brand colors, fonts, layouts, and logos.
- Guided Presentation Builder: Nail your story structure first, collaborate with the AI assistant, then watch it come to life in brand style.
- Live Design Preview: Interact with and refine designs right inside ChatGPT through the Canva app.
"The soul of a brand is visual identity, yet it has been the missing puzzle piece in how AI creates," said Anwar Haneef, general manager and head of ecosystem at Canva, in a statement. "Today, we're bridging that gap by bringing our design expertise to the daily tools used by millions. Whether you are in ChatGPT or Claude, Canva acts as the connective tissue that quickly turns a text conversation into beautiful brand-aligned visuals. This marks a significant leap in how LLMs and design models can bring creativity and productivity closer than ever."