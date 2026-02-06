Canva Integrates with ChatGPT

Canva has brought brand intelligence directly into OpenAI's ChatGPT, enabling users to create designs, from client-ready pitch decks to social posts and posters, completely tied to their Canva Brand Kit.

The update to the Canva app in ChatGPT follows a previous debut in Anthropic's Claude.

Once users set up a Brand Kit in Canva, they can access the following new features :

Brand-Native Creation: Describe what you need in plain language, and ChatGPT and Claude will generate designs with brand colors, fonts, layouts, and logos.

Guided Presentation Builder: Nail your story structure first, collaborate with the AI assistant, then watch it come to life in brand style.

Live Design Preview: Interact with and refine designs right inside ChatGPT through the Canva app.