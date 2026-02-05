CallRail Integrates Voice Assist with Calendly

CallRail, a lead engagement platform, has integrated its artificial intelligence voice agent, Voice Assist, with Calendly''s scheduling automation platform.

By integrating Voice Assist and Calendly, businesses can provide an always-on front line that answers inbound calls, qualifies leads, and books appointments in real time, even after hours or during peak rushes.

This integration allows the AI voice agent to do the following:

Identify intent, recognizing when callers want to book an appointment.

Check real-time availability, accessing connected Calendly calendars instantly.

Book an appointment.