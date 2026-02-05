CallRail Integrates Voice Assist with Calendly
CallRail, a lead engagement platform, has integrated its artificial intelligence voice agent, Voice Assist, with Calendly''s scheduling automation platform.
By integrating Voice Assist and Calendly, businesses can provide an always-on front line that answers inbound calls, qualifies leads, and books appointments in real time, even after hours or during peak rushes.
This integration allows the AI voice agent to do the following:
- Identify intent, recognizing when callers want to book an appointment.
- Check real-time availability, accessing connected Calendly calendars instantly.
- Book an appointment.
"Every minute matters when a customer contacts your business," said CallRail Chief Product Officer Ryan Johnson in a statement. "This integration eliminates any extra steps after the phone call that often cost them leads. By booking appointments instantly on the call, businesses can deliver the fast, seamless experience customers expect."
"We're excited to partner with CallRail to help small businesses reduce friction and make the most of every customer interaction," said Calendly Chief Technology Officer Chirag Chheda in a statement. "It highlights the power of our platforms in helping shared customers turn interest into action through a seamless scheduling experience."