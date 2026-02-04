Yellow.ai Launches Nexus Universal Agentic Interface

Yellow.ai, a provider of customer and employee experience automation, has launched the Nexus Universal Agentic Interface (UAI).

Nexus helps companies build, deploy, and maintain customer experience automation; moving from tool-centric platforms where humans serve the software, to agent-centric autonomous execution where the software serves human strategy.

Unlike AI copilots that suggest actions and wait for human execution, Nexus operates as the intelligent brain above the entire enterprise stack. It sees conversations, CRM data, workflows, and more and acts autonomously within defined guardrails, requiring human intervention only for strategic approval.

"We are ushering in the end of the copilot era," said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and co-founder of Yellow.ai, in a statement. "For decades, enterprises paid for the privilege of serving their software, clicking, configuring, maintaining. Nexus inverts this model. You define the outcome. The software does the work. That's what we mean by service-as-a-software."

Nexus is built on the following three core capabilities:

Eyes (Understanding): Nexus analyzes hundreds of thousands of conversations across channels to find patterns. It builds a living model of the business, understanding how processes connect, how customers behave, and how data relates.

Hands (Execution): Users describe what they need in natural language. Nexus builds the workflow, generates the interface, and connects systems autonomously.

Autonomy (Authority for Action): Nexus stress-tests itself against thousands of simulated users, catches vulnerabilities before attackers do, and when something breaks, diagnoses and implements the fix and then waits for human approval before deploying.

Nexus operates through the following specialized personas that manage the complete lifecycle: