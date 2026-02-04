Socialhub.AI Partners with Microsoft to Launch Customer Intelligence Platform on Azure

Socialhub.AI has launched its next-generation Customer Intelligence Platform (CIP) and a deepened strategic partnership with Microsoft, formalized through a multi-year Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment.

Socialhub.AI positions its artificial intelligence-native CIP as a unified intelligence layer that connects data, decisioning, and activation in real time. Built entirely on Microsoft Azure, the platform enables companies to move toward a continuous, closed-loop customer intelligence model that operates across the entire customer lifecycle. CIP consolidates customer data from multiple sources, including CRM, point-of-sale, e-commerce, web, mobile applications and social platforms, into an AI-ready semantic layer. Powered by a multi-agent AI engine, it continuously analyzes customer signals, predicts intent and behavior, and determines next-best actions. These actions are then orchestrated in real time across more than 50 channels, including email, SMS, web personalization, loyalty programs, and call centers.

The platform's multi-agent architecture functions as an "AI team-in-a-box," with specialized agents supporting strategy development, analytics, campaign design, and loyalty decisioning. Human teams define business objectives, guardrails and priorities, while AI plans and executes at machine scale.

Socialhub.AI's CIP leverages a broad range of Azure services, including Azure OpenAI Service, Azure Machine Learning, and Azure AI capabilities for vision, speech, and document intelligence. Azure's enterprise-grade security, compliance, and governance framework further ensures the platform meets requirements such as GDPR and PCI-DSS, while supporting global deployment and data residency needs.