Upland Launches BA Insight Platform

Upland Software, a provider of knowledge and content management software, has launched the Upland BA Insigh Platform with SmartHub, ConnectivityHub, AutoClassifier, Smart Preview, and Connectors to deliver search experiences that are more connected, more contextual, and more actionable.

"While application connectors are important, our differentiation lies in managing the complexity, security, and intelligence we wrap around those connectors," said Dan Doman, chief operating and product officer of Upland Software, in a statement. "With this release, we're driving the future of search experiences and AI readiness without requiring disruptive, costly system overhauls."

Key features of BA Insight include the following:

Knowledge graphs to deliver deeper, connected, and more contextualized insights by mapping relationships across complex datasets.

Agentic retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to provide more accurate answers to complex questions through conversational AI interfaces.

Additionally, BA Insight introduces native integrations with Amazon Q Business and AWS generative AI assistant, enabling organizations to unlock conversational search and gain actionable insights across all content sources.