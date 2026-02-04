Crisp Announces AI Master Data

Crisp, providers of a vertical artificial intelligence platform for retail, has launched Crisp AI Master Data, a data enrichment solution for product classification and attribution for the retail industry.

AI Master Data, part of the Crisp Retail AI Suite, helps consumer packaged goods companies classify and segment products to inform business decision-making. By pairing AI-driven mapping with human guidance, CPG data analysts and retail teams can now align retailer and third-party data to their internal standards. This enables brands to quickly uncover strategic insights across their product portfolio and improve sales performance.

Crisp AI Master Data enables harmonized analytics and reporting across disparate datasets by ensuring that products are described and categorized consistently according to internally defined standards. Crisp AI Master Data connects siloed datasets across retailers and third-party sources and defines relationships once, eliminating the need for CPG data analysts and retail teams to manually combine files across multiple tools.

Additionally, AI Master Data determines probabilistic matches across datasets and recommends new classifications and attributions. Powered by the Crisp Retail Graph, which connects and standardizes datasets to provide a universal identity framework for product attributes, users can leverage AI Master Data to roll up products into new classifications based on flavor profiles or ingredients, uncover emerging shopper trends, and surface valuable new merchandising opportunities with retail partners.