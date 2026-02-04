ActiveCampaign Acquires Feedback Intelligence

ActiveCampaign, a marketing platform provider, has acquired Feedback Intelligence, an artificial intelligence evaluation and analytics tool that turns raw conversations into actionable performance insights. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition will enhance ActiveCampaign's Active Intelligence, its AI engine that powers autonomous marketing workflows. Active Intelligence generates thousands of conversations daily between AI agents and users, each packed with rich signals about intent, successful outcomes, and user needs. Feedback Intelligence transforms this conversational data into precise, actionable insights that make AI agents smarter over time,.