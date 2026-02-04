ActiveCampaign Acquires Feedback Intelligence
ActiveCampaign, a marketing platform provider, has acquired Feedback Intelligence, an artificial intelligence evaluation and analytics tool that turns raw conversations into actionable performance insights. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition will enhance ActiveCampaign's Active Intelligence, its AI engine that powers autonomous marketing workflows. Active Intelligence generates thousands of conversations daily between AI agents and users, each packed with rich signals about intent, successful outcomes, and user needs. Feedback Intelligence transforms this conversational data into precise, actionable insights that make AI agents smarter over time,.
"Every company is adding AI agents, but few are building AI that customers actually trust with their critical workflows," said Chai Atreya, chief product and technology officer of ActiveCampaign, in a statement. "With the integration of Feedback Intelligence, we're evolving our Imagine, Activate, Validate framework into a continuous loop, feeding insights from Validate back into Imagine so every AI agent can learn and improve over time. Basic metrics like conversation volume or thumbs-up/thumbs-down don't tell us why an AI agent succeeded or failed. Feedback Intelligence gives us the visibility to detect unmet customer needs, track sentiment shifts, and provide specific recommendations, reinforcing our commitment to deliver AI that businesses genuinely rely on."
"We built Feedback Intelligence because every conversation contains signals about what's working and what could be better, but that information was locked in unstructured text that teams couldn't easily act on," said Chinar Movsisyan, founder and CEO of Feedback Intelligence, in a statement. "We saw an opportunity to turn those conversations into progress, pinpointing where users get stuck, identifying patterns, and giving product teams specific ways to make their AI agents more effective. Joining ActiveCampaign allows us to bring these capabilities to the center of autonomous marketing, where AI is proactive, helpful, and provides exactly what businesses need."