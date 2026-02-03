Teneo.ai Launches AI Agents for Utilities

Teneo Enterprise Agentic AI combines large language model-driven natural language with a deterministic intelligence layer and multi-LLM orchestration. This allows electricity, gas, and water providers to scale automation across voice and digital channels. Teneo.ai enables utilities to eliminate "busy signals" and wait times during peak events while reducing operational overhead.

"Utilities are the backbone of modern society, and when service is interrupted, customers need immediate, reliable, and secure information," said Lee Kayne, senior vice president of the Americas of Teneo.ai, in a statement. "With Teneo 8, utility providers can move beyond basic chatbots to fully autonomous AI agents that handle the most complex journeys, from high-pressure outage reporting to intricate billing disputes, all while maintaining the strict governance and compliance standards essential to the sector."

Teneo 8 supports the most critical and frequent utility interactions. including the following: