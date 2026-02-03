Omilia Launches Self-Learning Agentic CX Platform
Omilia, a provider of agentic artificial intelligence for customer experience, today launched Omilia Self-Learning Agentic CX to autonomously understand, improve, and optimize customer conversations across voice and digital channels.
"This is our moon landing for enterprise CX and a direct response to market demand," said Claudio Rodrigues, chief product officer of Omilia, in a statement. "For years, CX teams have been forced to choose between overhyped LLM startups with no real-world CX experience, generic hyperscale AI offerings incapable of enterprise-grade precision, or orchestrator platforms that glue together third-party tools into a fragile Frankenstein stack."
"Many of today's so-called platforms even advertise a bring-your-own-key (BYOK) approach as flexibility. In reality, it reveals how superficial these integrations truly are," said Dimitris Vassos, co-founder and CEO of Omilia, in a statement. "When core AI capabilities are treated as interchangeable commodities rather than deeply engineered systems, optimization never happens and production performance collapses outside of controlled demos."
The Omilia platform is engineered, integrated, and optimized at every layer: speech, reasoning, routing, workflow execution, analytics, and self-learning.
Omilia's Agentic CX Agents provide the following:
- Zero Days to Go Live — Deploy instantly with no intents, no training sets, no flow diagrams, enabled by Omilia's zero-shot routing, voice-native intelligence, and autonomous task planning.
- Continuous Self-Adaptation — Agents improve automatically through a closed-loop learning system that observes real conversations, extracts human best practices, tests improvements through simulation, and deploys optimizations safely under human oversight.
- Voice-Native and Multimodal Precision — Delivering 98 percent voice accuracy, 95 percent chat containment, and 90 percent task completion rates.
- Flexible Autonomy — Omilia enables organizations to control the pace of autonomy adoption, transitioning from deterministic to hybrid, and to fully agentic CX workflows within a single governed platform. With glass-box governance every decision is explainable, observable, and auditable.
"Today marks the end of static CX, the end of orchestration-heavy design, manual NLU maintenance, expensive tuning, and legacy IVR," Vassos said. "Omilia is not waiting for the industry to catch up. We are redefining what CX automation means and inviting CX leaders to leave the old world behind."