Omilia Launches Self-Learning Agentic CX Platform

Omilia, a provider of agentic artificial intelligence for customer experience, today launched Omilia Self-Learning Agentic CX to autonomously understand, improve, and optimize customer conversations across voice and digital channels.

"This is our moon landing for enterprise CX and a direct response to market demand," said Claudio Rodrigues, chief product officer of Omilia, in a statement. "For years, CX teams have been forced to choose between overhyped LLM startups with no real-world CX experience, generic hyperscale AI offerings incapable of enterprise-grade precision, or orchestrator platforms that glue together third-party tools into a fragile Frankenstein stack."

"Many of today's so-called platforms even advertise a bring-your-own-key (BYOK) approach as flexibility. In reality, it reveals how superficial these integrations truly are," said Dimitris Vassos, co-founder and CEO of Omilia, in a statement. "When core AI capabilities are treated as interchangeable commodities rather than deeply engineered systems, optimization never happens and production performance collapses outside of controlled demos."