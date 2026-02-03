PubMatic Launches AI Insights

PubMatic, an ad tech company delivering digital advertising performance, has launched AI Insights to help publishers understand demand dynamics and optimize their revenue.

Available via the PubMatic Assistant embedded into PubMatic's platform, AI Insights helps publishers gain real-time visibility into how their inventory, pricing, and demand compare to a relevant peer set while protecting publishers' proprietary data. Publishers can use dashboards and natural language prompts to understand what's changing in the market and where to focus next to grow their revenue.

"Publishers today are operating in a market where demand conditions can shift in hours, not weeks, and relying on static reports simply doesn't work anymore," said John Martin, associate vice president of publisher growth solutions at PubMatic, in a srtatement. "With our AI Insights, we're applying generative AI to give publishers real-time answers to why performance is changing and where yield opportunities are emerging. This is about innovating on behalf of publishers, protecting their data, preserving their competitive advantage, and helping them optimize revenue in a market that demands faster, more data-informed decision making."

AI Insights combines real-time benchmarking with AI-generated interpretation to show publishers how buyers engage with their inventory, which advertisers are active, how budgets shift across channels, and where competition is intensifying or softening.

AI Insights surface the following information:

Channel optimization insights, showing how demand and pricing shift between PMP and open auction, and where premium inventory might be better allocated as buyer behavior changes;

Advertiser and vertical strategies, revealing which advertisers and categories are gaining traction, which are declining, and where deeper engagement or diversification could unlock future demand;

Inventory alignment signals, highlighting which content genres and placements are attracting stronger CPMs and auction pressure, helping publishers adjust pacing, packaging, or exposure around demand spikes; and

DSP and buyer behavior trends, providing clarity into where spend is concentrating or fragmenting across buying platforms.

Publishers can explore these insights directly in a dashboard or use natural language prompts through the PubMatic Assistant to ask questions and surface recommendations that explain what's changing, why, and which levers require attention.