Conga Completes Acquisition of PROS B2B Business
Conga, a provider of configure, price, quote (CPQ), contract lifecycle management, and document automation, has acquired the B2B business of PROS Holdings, from certain investment funds affiliated with Thoma Bravo.
This transaction unites pricing optimization, configuration, quoting, and contracting capabilities and creates a platform that connects the commerce chain and enables end-to-end revenue orchestration from price to signature.
The expanded Conga leadership team will continue to be led by CEO Dave Osborne.
"To operate as connected, intelligent businesses, enterprises need a commerce chain that keeps everyone moving in the same direction," Osborne said in a statement. "By bringing Conga and PROS B2B together, we're connecting pricing, quoting, and contracting so teams work from shared insights and recommendations, stay aligned, and streamline the path from decision to execution."