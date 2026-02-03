Conga Completes Acquisition of PROS B2B Business

Conga, a provider of configure, price, quote (CPQ), contract lifecycle management, and document automation, has acquired the B2B business of PROS Holdings, from certain investment funds affiliated with Thoma Bravo.

This transaction unites pricing optimization, configuration, quoting, and contracting capabilities and creates a platform that connects the commerce chain and enables end-to-end revenue orchestration from price to signature.

The expanded Conga leadership team will continue to be led by CEO Dave Osborne.