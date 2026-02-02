Swiftly Launches SmartCircular

Swiftly, a retail technology platform provider, today launched SmartCircular, a digital circular experience that helps grocers turn weekly circulars into an interactive shopper experience that drives engagement, builds the shopping list, and connects promotions to outcomes.

SmartCircular™ modernizes the circular from a static weekly ad into a rich, interactive planning experience where shoppers can tap, zoom, browse offers, and add items directly to their list to plan upcoming grocery trips. As shoppers engage, SmartCircular captures interaction signals that help retailers understand which promotions are resonating and influencing trip planning.

With SmartCircular, retailers can do the following:

Upload circular PDFs and use AI to make items clickable.

Let shoppers tap into deals, zoom in for details, and add items directly to their shopping lists.

Update promotions with quick edits.

Understand which deals and products are getting attention to help evaluate promotion performance.

Support verified, UPC-level promotion data to help shoppers see all the SKU’s on promotion and find exactly what they want.

"The grocery circular has always been one of the most influential levers in retail, but it has remained largely unchanged for decades," said Henry Kim, co-founder and CEO of Swiftly, in a statement. "SmartCircular reimagines this core asset for the digital era by eliminating long-standing limitations and giving retailers real-time control over a fully interactive digital circular experience, turning weekly promotions into a performance-driven channel that delivers real engagement, measurable traffic, and incremental sales."

When paired with Swiftly's Audience Optimizer, SmartCircular becomes part of a connected performance system that links promotions to digital media activation and measurement. Retailers publish promotions through SmartCircular, shoppers engage as they browse, tap, zoom, and add items to their lists, and Audience Optimizer uses those insights to activate targeted on-site and off-site media tied to real offers, driving qualified traffic back to the circular and improving campaign effectiveness over time.