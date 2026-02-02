TransUnion to Acquire Mobile Division of RealNetworks
TransUnion has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the mobile division of RealNetworks, bringing advanced artificial intelligence and real-time analytics of text, multimedia messages, and phone calls to help clients reduce fraud and improve customer engagement. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
RealNetworks' solutions help identify fraudulent messages and calls and enable carriers to offer secure branded calls. The technology also detects synthetic and cloned voices during calls, .
TransUnion's Trusted Call Solutions help businesses provide verified brand information, such as business name, logo, and call reason, blocking fraudulent calls. By integrating RealNetworks' technology, TransUnion expects to offer a broader suite of voice, messaging, and analytics tools to help organizations communicate more securely and effectively with their customers.
"Mobile phone fraud exceeds $80 billion annually worldwide. TransUnion's leading fraud solutions help protect businesses and consumers and restore trust in phone communications," said Mohamed Abdelsadek, chief global solutions officer of TransUnion, in a statement. "We expect that this acquisition will extend TransUnion's sophisticated voice channel capabilities to messaging, strengthening how we combat fraud and help consumers and businesses connect with greater confidence."
"For nearly 20 years, our worldwide mobile team has delivered advanced, AI-driven technologies that help protect consumers by reducing fraud and supporting trusted communications," said Rob Glaser, chairman and CEO of RealNetworks Group, in a statement. "Over the past eight years, our KONTXT messaging platform has protected hundreds of millions of consumers by blocking the delivery of over 8 billion spam and scam messages. We're pleased this innovative work will continue and will contribute to TransUnion's ongoing efforts to enhance consumer protection globally."
"TransUnion is revolutionizing inbound and outbound communications," said James Garvert, senior vice president of communications solutions at TransUnion, in a statement. "The addition of the RealNetworks platform is the next step for us as we enable enterprises and carriers to reach more consumers, deliver an improved experience, and lower fraud risk."