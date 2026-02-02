TransUnion to Acquire Mobile Division of RealNetworks

TransUnion has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the mobile division of RealNetworks, bringing advanced artificial intelligence and real-time analytics of text, multimedia messages, and phone calls to help clients reduce fraud and improve customer engagement. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

RealNetworks' solutions help identify fraudulent messages and calls and enable carriers to offer secure branded calls. The technology also detects synthetic and cloned voices during calls, .

TransUnion's Trusted Call Solutions help businesses provide verified brand information, such as business name, logo, and call reason, blocking fraudulent calls. By integrating RealNetworks' technology, TransUnion expects to offer a broader suite of voice, messaging, and analytics tools to help organizations communicate more securely and effectively with their customers.