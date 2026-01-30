NIQ Launches Say–Do Gap Measurement Framework

NielsenIQ has launched the Say-Do Gap Measurement Framework, a behavioral metric to help companies understand consumers who say one thing but buy another, as part of its Full View suite.

NIQ says that with economic uncertainty, shifting priorities, and increasingly value-driven decision-making changing consumer habits, this growing disconnect has cost the industry more than 13 billion unit sales over the past five years.

By unifying deep attitudinal insights with verified purchase data across more than 25 global markets, the Say-Do Framework exposes where companies are losing momentum, where unmet demand is hiding, and where opportunity is silently compounding.

"Brands and retailers can no longer afford to navigate using half the compass. The Say-Do Framework delivers behavioral truth rooted in real buying patterns in order to help our clients defend price, reclaim volume, and unlock growth with precision," said Marta Cyhan-Bowles, chief communications officer and head of global marketing center of excellence at NIQ, in a statement.

This new framework applies across categories, cohorts, markets, and claims and can be weighted to reflect brand-specific priorities. Because it refreshes continually through NIQ's globally connected panel network, businesses can track how shifts in sentiment, messaging, or macro forces reshape consumer behavior over time.