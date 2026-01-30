Eckoh Partners with boost.ai
Eckoh, a provider of customer engagement solutions for human and artificial intelligence agents, is partnering with boost.ai, a provider of customer experience solutions, combining generative AI agents with a data and payments security platform. Customers interacting with their organizations' AI agents will now be able to share and send information and make payments.
This partnership brings together Eckoh's expertise in securing sensitive customer data with boost.ai's conversational AI technology.
"This partnership is a game-changer for regulated industries," said Nik Philpot, CEO of Eckoh, in a statement. "Our mission has always been to protect sensitive customer data wherever it's shared.? By joining forces with boost.ai, we're enabling organizations to embrace the power of AI-driven automation with complete confidence. ?Together, we're delivering a new standard for secure, intelligent customer engagement that combines innovation and trust."
"This collaboration is about more than technology. It's about transforming the way businesses interact with their customers," said Jerry Haywood, CEO of boost.ai, in a statement. "By combining our expertise in conversational AI with Eckoh's unparalleled security solutions, we're enabling enterprises to deliver exceptional customer experiences that are both intelligent and secure. Together, we're redefining what's possible in regulated industries."