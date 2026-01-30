Eckoh Partners with boost.ai

Eckoh, a provider of customer engagement solutions for human and artificial intelligence agents, is partnering with boost.ai, a provider of customer experience solutions, combining generative AI agents with a data and payments security platform. Customers interacting with their organizations' AI agents will now be able to share and send information and make payments.

This partnership brings together Eckoh's expertise in securing sensitive customer data with boost.ai's conversational AI technology.