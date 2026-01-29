Wunderkind Joins Klaviyo Marketplace
Wunderkind's artificial intelligence decisioning platform that delivers identity resolution and cross-channel personalization to scale performance and reach,is now available on the Klaviyo App Marketplace.
The integration brings Wunderkind's identity insights directly into Klaviyo's B2C CRM, powering real-time profiles, segments, and flows to help companies recognize more customers earlier in the journey and deliver relevant experiences across email, SMS and other Klaviyo-powered channels.
By layering Wunderkind's Identity Network into Klaviyo's unified customer profile, marketers can strengthen their understanding of customers, unify identity across channels, and activate personalization through Klaviyo .
"Together, Klaviyo and Wunderkind deliver a future-proof, high-performance solution for brands seeking to maximize the impact, personalization, and efficiency of their messaging programs," said Richard Jones, chief revenue officer of Wunderkind, in a statement. "This integration enables brands to activate identity-powered insights directly within Klaviyo, so they can drive smarter decisions, more relevant experiences, and measurable revenue growth, all from a single system of record."
"We're excited to welcome Wunderkind to the Klaviyo Marketplace," said Anne Prins, vice president og global product partnerships at Klaviyo, in a statement. "This integration gives brands access to identity insights directly within Klaviyo’s real-time customer profiles, helping them recognize more customers, personalize every interaction, and build stronger relationships, all without adding complexity."