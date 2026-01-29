Wunderkind Joins Klaviyo Marketplace

Wunderkind's artificial intelligence decisioning platform that delivers identity resolution and cross-channel personalization to scale performance and reach,is now available on the Klaviyo App Marketplace.

The integration brings Wunderkind's identity insights directly into Klaviyo's B2C CRM, powering real-time profiles, segments, and flows to help companies recognize more customers earlier in the journey and deliver relevant experiences across email, SMS and other Klaviyo-powered channels.

By layering Wunderkind's Identity Network into Klaviyo's unified customer profile, marketers can strengthen their understanding of customers, unify identity across channels, and activate personalization through Klaviyo .