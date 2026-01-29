Authvia Brings PayPal and Venmo Payments Into Text and RCS Chats

Authvia has partnered with PayPal and Venmo to enable consumers and businesses to send and receive money instantly through text messaging (SMS) and rich communication services (RCS).

This collaboration links Venmo's and PayPal's global wallet networks with Authvia's conversational commerce platform, enabling businesses to route, request, and complete transactions directly inside a verified message thread.

With Authvia, consumers can now pay or receive funds by simply replying to a verified message or tapping a smart Pay Now button. For merchants, the experience seamlessly integrates into existing workflows.

Through real-time wallet integration, PayPal and Venmo users simply use their existing accounts, with account details instantly recognized and linked to their Authvia Wallet, so every transaction routes safely and securely.

PayPal and Venmo join payment methods already available in the Authvia experience, including credit and debit cards, ACH, RTP, and other digital wallets. By leveraging text and RCS channels, Authvia lets businesses securely accept and send payments while also using dynamic engagement tools like two-way messaging, reminders, and adaptive payment options that respond to customer behavior.