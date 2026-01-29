Lorikeet Launches Coach
Lorikeet, the company that helps businesses create artificial intelligence concierges for their customers, today launched Coach, an AI co-worker that partners with customer experience teams to help them understand their performance, diagnose why metrics changed, and automatically fix issues that arise.
Coach reviews every ticket, whether handled by humans, AI, or both. It surfaces why performance is trending up or down, proposes fixes, and, with approval, implements them. Teams can ask questions in natural language, like "why did CSAT drop last week?" or "show me the worst-performing tickets on refunds," and get answers directly. Coach connects into Slack, ChatGPT, and Claude, meeting ops teams where they already work.
For teams deploying AI support, Coach also catches failure modes specific to automation, like exposing internal terminology, contradicting your knowledge base, or drifting from your brand voice that traditional QA tools weren't designed to detect.
"Support ops teams are flying blind," said Steve Hind, CEO of Lorikeet, in a statement. "They can see aggregate metrics like CSAT, response times, or AI resolution rates, but often have to spend hours - often hours they don't have - trying to understand root causes and what actions will improve performance.
"We're building for a world where the agent is the interface," Hind said. "Instead of clicking through reports, you ask questions. Instead of manually diagnosing issues, you review Coach's analysis. The operations team's job shifts from doing the work to directing it.
"Traditional QA was built for sampling a small percentage of human conversations," Hind said. "But whether you're scaling AI, managing a human team, or running both, you need complete coverage and consistent quality standards. Coach gives you one system for all of it and allows you to compare your human and AI support with the same tool."