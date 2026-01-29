Lorikeet Launches Coach

Lorikeet, the company that helps businesses create artificial intelligence concierges for their customers, today launched Coach, an AI co-worker that partners with customer experience teams to help them understand their performance, diagnose why metrics changed, and automatically fix issues that arise.

Coach reviews every ticket, whether handled by humans, AI, or both. It surfaces why performance is trending up or down, proposes fixes, and, with approval, implements them. Teams can ask questions in natural language, like "why did CSAT drop last week?" or "show me the worst-performing tickets on refunds," and get answers directly. Coach connects into Slack, ChatGPT, and Claude, meeting ops teams where they already work.

For teams deploying AI support, Coach also catches failure modes specific to automation, like exposing internal terminology, contradicting your knowledge base, or drifting from your brand voice that traditional QA tools weren't designed to detect.