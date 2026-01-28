Klaviyo Launches Klaviyo App in ChatGPT

Klaviyo today launched the Klaviyo app in ChatGPT, an integration that gives marketers instant access to their Klaviyo data right inside ChatGPT.

By simply tagging @Klaviyo in ChatGPT, marketers can ask the following questions:

Which campaigns performed best last week?

Why did revenue dip yesterday?

How should I improve my campaigns?

What’s driving unsubscribes this month?

The Klaviyo app in ChatGPT allows marketers to get instant, conversational insights into the following:

How campaigns and flows are performing.

Visibility into real Klaviyo data, returned as interactive cards and tables.

Deep-dive analytics for any campaign or flow.

Plain-language insights and recommended next steps.