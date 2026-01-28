Klaviyo Launches Klaviyo App in ChatGPT
Klaviyo today launched the Klaviyo app in ChatGPT, an integration that gives marketers instant access to their Klaviyo data right inside ChatGPT.
By simply tagging @Klaviyo in ChatGPT, marketers can ask the following questions:
- Which campaigns performed best last week?
- Why did revenue dip yesterday?
- How should I improve my campaigns?
- What’s driving unsubscribes this month?
The Klaviyo app in ChatGPT allows marketers to get instant, conversational insights into the following:
- How campaigns and flows are performing.
- Visibility into real Klaviyo data, returned as interactive cards and tables.
- Deep-dive analytics for any campaign or flow.
- Plain-language insights and recommended next steps.
"When OpenAI introduced apps, it unlocked a new kind of software experience, one where tools can live directly where people already think and work," said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and co-CEO of Klaviyo, in a statement. "For marketers, that means they can harness their data wherever their ideas happen. Our new app in ChatGPT is an important step in the direction of bringing decision making together with data and action. It's built for how marketers work in this new world and sets a foundation for even deeper capabilities, from campaign creation to real-time customer insights that don't require separate dashboards or interfaces."