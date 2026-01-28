Retell AI Adds Features to Its Call Center Platform
Retell AI, an artificial intelligence voice agent platform provider, has added several features to enable contact centers to deploy infinite AI sales and support agents across voice, chat, email and SMS.
Specifically, Retell AI now has the following features:
- Human-standard AI voice agent.
- Highly configurable AI phone agent platform.
- A telephony stack optimized for reach, reliability and results.
- Upgraded enterprise-grade security that is HIPAA, SOC2 and GDPR compliant.
- Support for more than 50 languages.>
- Less than 600-millisecond latency.
- Updated turn-taking model, which determines when the user finishes speaking so the AI can begin.
"Retell AI's mission is to help companies scale their call center operations using AI, and we've already helped thousands of companies deploy agents that are indistinguishable from humans for both inbound and outbound call center use cases," said Bing Wu, co-founder and CEO of Retell AI, in a statement. "Over the past year, we've learned a lot about performance and scalability and that helped us refine and improve the Retell platform so that it can operate flawlessly at very high call volume.
"AI will play a crucial role in the future of call centers, and we're pulling ahead in this competitive space due to our ability to help companies deploy quickly and scale effortlessly with their growth," Wu said.