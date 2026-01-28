Retell AI Adds Features to Its Call Center Platform

Retell AI, an artificial intelligence voice agent platform provider, has added several features to enable contact centers to deploy infinite AI sales and support agents across voice, chat, email and SMS.

Specifically, Retell AI now has the following features:

Human-standard AI voice agent.

Highly configurable AI phone agent platform.

A telephony stack optimized for reach, reliability and results.

Upgraded enterprise-grade security that is HIPAA, SOC2 and GDPR compliant.

Support for more than 50 languages.>

Less than 600-millisecond latency.

Updated turn-taking model, which determines when the user finishes speaking so the AI can begin.