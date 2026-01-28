ContinuumGlobal Unveils Omnichannel Assistant for Marketers

ContinuumGlobal, a company helping companies hyper-personalize their marketing at scale, today launched Omnichannel Assistant, an artificial intelligence-powered agent for omnichannel content creation. Built as a customizable, reusable agent inside the Smart Marketing Engine, Omnichannel Assistant enables marketers to orchestrate personalized, versioned content at scale from a single source brief.

Omnichannel Assistant gives marketers a single workspace to generate content for direct mail, paid media, social, web, SMS, and in-app notifications. It is trained on each client's unique brand voice, audience insights, historical performance data, tone, offers, and conversion drivers.

Key capabilities of the Omnichannel Assistant agent include the following:

Centralized content creation across seven channels and 13 formats for unified campaign orchestration.

Automated, segment-specific content variations generated across all channels from a single brief, delivering personalized versioned content at scale.

Consistent brand voice and message alignment across every output channel, trained on each client';s brand guidelines and historical performance.

Fast iteration cycles with instant feedback, enabling marketers to refine and optimize messaging for individual channels, segments, and use cases in real time.

Clear review, approval, and override steps embedded into the workflow.

One-click translation of content into more than 100 languages.

Integrated image generation to create or adapt visuals for social and ad formats, with the ability to incorporate existing brand assets.