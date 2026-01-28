UserTesting Unveils UserTesting for Figma

UserTesting, a provider of customer insights, has launched UserTesting for Figma, enabling design teams to create, launch, and analyze user experience tests directly inside their design workflows. The new plugin uses artificial intelligence to automatically generate complete test plans from prototypes, turning customer feedback from a bottleneck into a seamless, always-on part of design.

This will allow designers to convert Figma prototypes into live user tests in under a minute. By simply describing their prototype and task goal, designers receive AI-generated test scripts, including instructions, tasks, and follow-up questions. Results such as success metrics, behavioral themes, and video clips flow directly back into the Figma platform for immediate iteration.

Key capabilities of UserTesting for Figma include the following:

AI-generated test plans: ;Automatically creates complete test scripts from prototype descriptions and task goals.

Visual success path tracking: Measures completion rates, steps, and time on task across defined user journeys.

Embedded results dashboard: Displays success metrics, AI-identified themes, confidence ratings, and video clips directly in the Figma platform.

Blended insights approach: Combines qualitative feedback with quantitative metrics such as success rates and click data.

Deeper analysis access: One-click access to transcripts, video clips, and the full UserTesting platform.

This launch builds on UserTesting's recent acquisition of User Interviews, extending its end-to-end customer insights solution across participant recruitment, testing, and AI-powered analysis.