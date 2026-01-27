Mitto Introduces Number Insight for HubSpot

Mitto, a provider of omnichannel communications solutions, has released Number Insight integration for HubSpot, enabling businesses to improve CRM data accuracy, increase SMS deliverability, and optimize customer segmentation directly within HubSpot.

The new integration allows HubSpot users to validate, enrich, and manage phone number data natively inside their CRM systems.

With Mitto Number Insight for HubSpot, businesses can do the following:

Validate phone numbers in real time.

Identify whether numbers are active, ported, roaming, or associated with VoIP/MVNOs.

Enrich contacts with carrier, country, line type, and social signal data.

Run bulk checks and automate workflows inside HubSpot without custom API scripts.

Segment contacts intelligently to reach only active, reachable numbers.