PAR Technology to Acquire Bridg
PAR Technology, a foodservice technology provider, will acquire identity resolution and shopper intelligence platform provider Bridg, a division of Cardlytics, for $27.5 million.
Bridg's Identity Resolution (IDR) platform converts in-store transactions into enriched customer profiles. The acquisition enables PAR to combine loyalty and non-loyalty transactions so retailers, restaurants, and consumer packaged goods companies can activate offers for previously anonymous shoppers and attribute marketing spends. Every offer, campaign, and customer interaction can be tied to tangible business outcomes.
"Adding Bridg will propel us toward delivering the industry's most complete and intelligent platform, built to unlock one-to-one customer connections at scale," said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology, in a statement. "As we connect data seamlessly across every touchpoint, we will redefine what insight-driven execution looks like and empower brands to move faster, operate smarter, and achieve stronger profitable growth in a marketplace that will only become more competitive."