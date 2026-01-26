PAR Technology to Acquire Bridg

PAR Technology, a foodservice technology provider, will acquire identity resolution and shopper intelligence platform provider Bridg, a division of Cardlytics, for $27.5 million.

Bridg's Identity Resolution (IDR) platform converts in-store transactions into enriched customer profiles. The acquisition enables PAR to combine loyalty and non-loyalty transactions so retailers, restaurants, and consumer packaged goods companies can activate offers for previously anonymous shoppers and attribute marketing spends. Every offer, campaign, and customer interaction can be tied to tangible business outcomes.