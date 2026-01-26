PracticeQ Launches Engage

PracticeQ today launched Engage, a patient engagement platform to combat missed appointments. Engage automates reminders, recall, reviews, and secure messaging in one integrated system that keeps patients connected and schedules intact.

"Engage delivers the reliable, continuous communication practices have been asking for," said Keith Pirkle, vice president of product and strategy at PracticeQ, in a statement. "It reduces the manual follow-up that overwhelms staff, supports providers with more predictable schedules, and gives patients clear, timely reminders that fit the way they already communicate. It's a meaningful improvement for every part of the care journey."

Practices using Engage can do the following:

Automate reminders and confirmations across text, email, and voice.

Run recall and reactivation workflows without manual outreach.

Send post-visit review requests automatically.

Manage two-way patient messaging from one integrated inbox.

Engage sends patient communication through HIPAA-secure, 10DLC-verified channels and applies the correct consent and delivery settings automatically.