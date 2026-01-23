Bombora Partners with Proximic By Comscore

Bombora, a B2B data provider, has partnered with Proximic by Comscore, whose Predictive Audiences now includes 300 new contextual audiences based on Bombora's proprietary B2B data.

Advertisers now have access to 300 new Proximic by Comscore Predictive Audiences: B2B contextual segments integrating Bombora's B2B data and Proximic by Comscore's predictive AI technology. This partnership enables contextual targeting mapped to essential B2B attributes, such as industry, job function, professional group, and install data. By leveraging these segments, companies can strategically place messaging in media environments tailored to the editorial interests of B2B decision-makers. Advertisers can seamlessly activate these segments through The Trade Desk's Contextual Marketplace or via portable Deal IDs through Microsoft Monetize (formerly known as Xandr SSP), enabling access to major programmatic platforms including DV360, Yahoo DSP, and Adobe.